Hippie Sabotage Talks Making Tunes, Tokyo Drinking Binges, and Rolling Swishers

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live , we linked up with brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer, better known as the production duo Hippie Sabotage . Sponsored by the homies at KandyPens vapes and Swami Select , we sparked things off with a blunt stuffed with outdoor ganja grown under the stars of Mendocino county.

After talking about Kevin and Jeff’s upbringing as skate rats in Sacramento — and why Swishers are the ultimate rolling medium for smoke sessions involving more than two people — we took a peep at their Instagram profile to see what they’ve been up to. By the looks of it, they had a great 2018, a year filled with performances in front of 20,000 people at Lollapalooza, drinking excursions in Tokyo, and trippy art installation visits.

After grilling them on the IG uploads, it was time to “Roll the News,” the segment in which we discuss the biggest news stories in the cannabis space, including America’s passing the 2018 Farm Bill and effectively legalizing hemp (provided Trump signs the passed bill), Marlboro’s parent company shelling out billions to get into the Canadian pot market, and Michigan’s failure to include language allowing recreational dispensaries in their recently-passed marijuana legalization ballot measure.

It wouldn’t be 4:20 without the legendary “Astrology Time,” so we plugged in the salt crystal lamp, dimmed the lights, and presented Kevin the Cancer (who reads his horoscope every day) and Jeff the Virgo (a skeptic) with their charts. We put their personalities to the test by having them guess who each prediction was meant for. How spot on do you think they were?

</p>

Hippie Sabotage is ready to bring the ruckus in 2019 with lots of new music, as well as their Beautiful Beyond tour kicking off in San Francisco. Don’t forget to catch them in a city near you for a wild time.