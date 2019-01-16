Does CBD Show Up On Drug Tests?

Within the last few years, CBD has become a go-to wellness product for anyone who wants to live a healthier, more relaxed life. In 2017, a report from the Hemp Business Journal showed that the CBD industry was worth a reported $190 million. You can buy CBD infused gummies, oils, dog treats, vape pens, bath bombs; you name it. If it exists, someone has probably put CBD in it. People use the trendy cannabinoid for anxiety, depression, sleeping problems, chronic pain, and a myriad of other symptoms. This summer, the FDA approved the usage of CBD for the treatment of severe and rare forms of epilepsy. However, despite the mainstream embrace of CBD and it’s proven ability to treat a range of debilitating symptoms, the stigma surrounding anything marijuana-derived still remains.

If you live in one of the states where weed is not legal, (or if you just find yourself in a position where you’re going to have to pass a drug test for weed), it’s important to understand that CBD likely will not show up on a drug test.

The way drug tests work is by detecting THC or THC metabolites in your system. CBD is neither of those, so you’re likely safe. The average drug test is not yet advanced enough to pick up CBD.

However, there are some CBD products that include THC. Often, this is intentional, (combining CBD with THC can amplify the therapeutic properties of both,) but not always. CBD products aren’t regulated as closely as most other cannabis products, so it’s important to be aware that it is possible for trace amounts of THC to unintentionally enter the equation when you use CBD.

A good way to avoid consuming any THC would be to stick with hemp-derived CBD products. You can extract CBD from hemp or cannabis, but the hemp plant is bred to have almost no THC in it, despite being rich in CBD. Whereas the cannabis plant is bred specifically to have high concentrations of THC.

Quest Diagnostics is one of the biggest drug testing companies in the United States. Ironically, in a 2018 report from Vice , Barry Sample, the director of science and technology for employer solutions at the company revealed that even people who drug test for the DEA are not tested for CBD. So unless you work somewhere more anti-weed than the DEA, you’re most likely safe to use CBD to your heart’s content.

