Are West Coast Cure Vapes Legit? And How Can You Tell If They’re Fake?

West Coast Cure carts originated in California’s underground, or traditional, market. And that’s where they remain to this day.

Published on November 8, 2019

RETRACTION: On November 8, 2019, MERRY JANE published this article titled, “Are West Coast Cure Vapes Legit? And How Can You Tell If They’re Fake?” It included incorrect information about West Coast Cure, including that West Coast Cure products are not licensed or regularly tested. MERRY JANE encourages consumers to look for official COAs and to visit the Bureau of Cannabis Control website to confirm licensing. MERRY JANE has retracted the article, and apologizes for any confusion it has caused.



