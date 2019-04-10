Wellness Wednesday: The Yoga Nectar

The Yoga Nectar presents Vol. II. Join us May 4th for a cannabis infused 75 minute vinyasa based yoga class led by Andrea Restivo live DJed by Cole Knight. Class will be held from 4-6pm. Not into yoga? Just here to dance? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Doors open up for the “afters” at 6:30pm. Class will be followed by more music live DJed by special guest Cory Enemy while maybe you dance, get a cryo facial, or find your new favorite strain at our bud bar. Green-friendly goodies, CBD products, a mini med spa, food trucks, a collagen latte bar, and various health/wellness friends of The Yoga Nectar will be elevating the vibes while you choose your own adventure.