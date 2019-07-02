Vintage Photographs of Celebrities Arrested for Smoking Marijuana
Jamaican reggae artist Bob Marley in London, where he appeared at Marylebone Magistrates Court charged with possessing cannabis. Date: 06/05/1977.
Keith Richards, from The Rolling Stones, 29, accused of drugs and firearm charges, opens the door of car for girlfriend, actress Anita Pallenberg, 31, also charged with possessing drugs, on arrival at Marlborough Street Court in London, England on June 27, 1973. (AP Photo/Robert Rider Rider)
David Bowie visits his attorney before his city court appearance in Rochester to answer to charges of illegal possession of drugs, Thursday, March 25, 1976. Bowie was arrested early on Sunday, March 21, 1976, folowing a concert in Rochester. (AP Photo)
Johnny Rotten, lead singer with the Sex Pistols, giving a double V-sign to journalists after he had been fined £40 on a drugs charge at Marlborough Street Magistrates Court, London. Date: 11/03/1977.
Bob Marley, the 31 year old reggae singer, arriving at Marylebone Magistrates Court in London, where he was charged with possessing cannabis. Date: 06/04/1977.
Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones, and actress Marianne Faithfull, on their way to Marlborough Street Court on a charge of possessing cannabis. Date: 29/05/1969.
John Lennon, one of the Beatles, and his Japanese girl friend, Yoko Ono, leave car to enter Marylebone court in London on Oct. 19, 1968. They appeared on charges of possessing cannabis, the British name for hashish. The trial was set for late November after the police asked for time to have the seized drugs analyzed. (AP Photo)
Brian Jones, a member of The Rolling Stones pop group before appearing at the Inner Sessions House Crown Court in London, England on Sept. 26, 1968. He is charged with having possessing an unknown quantity of the Cannabis drug at his flat in London, without lawful authority. (AP Photo/Worth)
Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones, and his former girl friend Marianne Faithfull after the conclusion of the case at Marlborough Street Court, in which they had pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis resin. The charge against Marianne was dropped but Jagger was fined £200 with 50 guineas costs
Bernard King, former Tenn. basketball star and first round draft choice of the New Jersey Nets, is seen going to court in Knoxville, Tenn., Aug. 1, 1977 where he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. (AP Photo)
Montreal Expos pitcher Bill Lee, wearing a Jackson Browne t-shirt, talks to reporters in a news conference at the offices of the American Civil Liberties Union in New York City on Sept. 20, 1979. Lee was fined $250 by baseball commissioner Bowie Kuhn for marijuana use and is suing major league baseball in response, claiming abuse of his feedom of speech. (AP Photo)
Former Beatle Paul McCartney is rushed from a police car to a drug investigation unit in Tokyo after spending a night in jail on Jan. 17, 1980. He was arrested at Tokyo’’s Narita Airport after customs officers found marijuana in his luggage.
Phil Lynott, guitarist and singer with rock group ‘Thin Lizzy’, at Richmond where he appeared at the local magistrates’ court accused of possessing cocaine and cannabis resin and with cultivating a cannabis plant at his home in Kew Road, Richmond. Date: 24/04/1980
Beatle George Harrison. Both Harrison and his wife George Harrison were remanded on bail until March 31 at Esher and Walton court acused of being in possession of cannabis resin without being duly authorised ghgal. Date: 18/03/1969.
Robert Kennedy Jr., 16-year-old son of the late Robert Kennedy, leaves court at Barnstable, Mass., after a hearing on charges of possession of marijuana, Aug. 6, 1970. (AP Photo)
In this Feb. 9, 1949, actor Robert Mitchum, center right, and actress Lila Leeds, left, are sentenced to 60 days in jail on charges of conspiracy to possess marijuana cigarettes in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)
