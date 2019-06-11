Stoner Buddy Movies

Up in Smoke (1978) Two stoners unknowingly smuggle a van - made entirely of marijuana - from Mexico to L.A., with incompetent Sgt. Stedenko on their trail. Source: imdb.com

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) A Korean-American office worker and his Indian-American stoner friend embark on a quest to satisfy their desire for White Castle burgers. Source: imdb.com

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001) The comic "Bluntman and Chronic" is based on real-life stoners Jay and Silent Bob, so when they get no profit from a big-screen adaptation, they set out to wreck the movie. Source: imdb.com

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) Two seemingly dumb teens set off on a quest to prepare the ultimate historical presentation with the help of a time machine. Source: imdb.com

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) A tyrant from the future creates evil android doubles of Bill and Ted and sends them back to eliminate the originals. Source: imdb.com

Pineapple Express (2008) A process server and his marijuana dealer wind up on the run from hitmen and a corrupt police officer after he witnesses his dealer's boss murder a competitor while trying to serve papers on him. Source: imdb.com

Friday (1995) Two homies, Smokey and Craig, smoke a dope dealer's weed and try to figure a way to get the $200 they owe to the dealer by 10 p.m. that same night. Source: imdb.com

How High (2001) Two guys by the name of Silas and Jamal decided to one day smoke something magical, which eventually helps them to ace their college entrance exam. Source: imdb.com

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000) Two potheads wake up after a night of partying and cannot remember where they parked their car. Source: imdb.com