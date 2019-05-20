Snoop Smokes 'Pounds' In Miami

As one of the most famous and passionate smokers in the celebrity scene, Snoop Dogg has finally released his own, highly anticipated, line of glass with the Snoop Dogg Pounds line. The latest additions to his collection are seven classy new designs, all named after the most iconic airports in the USA. So take a seat, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for your flight to Miami with the MIA bubble base dab rig, which is part of his groundbreaking new collection. Source: grasscity.com

This sturdy dab rig allows you to smoke your wax, oil and herbs, all from one, premium quality, borosilicate glass device that has been built to last. The MIA has a roomy bubble base and a stable round foot that keeps it from tipping over. It is equipped with a fixed downstem with a 14.5mm female joint. It comes delivered with all the parts you need to optimally enjoy all your substances of choice, such as: a quartz banger, a glass carb cap, a glass dab tool and a herb bowl with handle for easy lifting. Source: grasscity.com

But that is not all. The MIA is equipped with a slitted showerhead percolator. The slits break up the smoke into smaller particles, allowing it to cool much more rapidly for an instantly softened hit. The bubble base body provides room for the smoke to swirl and cool even more before it exits through the slightly tilted mouthpiece. Because the mouthpiece is slightly tilted backwards, it allows you to smoke in a more relaxed, laid back position for added comfort. So put your feet up and start dabbing! Source: grasscity.com

The MIA features colored accents on the foot, percolator, mouthpiece and bowl, which gives this dab rig a stylish touch. A matching colored Snoop Dogg Pounds fist decal can be found on the body of the MIA. It comes in several colors, so there is bound to be one to perfectly match your personal style. Source: grasscity.com

