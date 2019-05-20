Snoop Smokes 'Pounds' In Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous and passionate smokers currently in the celebrity scene and he has finally released his own, highly anticipated, line of glass with the Snoop Dogg Pounds glass collection. Fasten your seatbelt and get ready for take off with the LAX beaker base bong, part of the latest additions to the Snoop Dogg Pounds collection. The LAX measures a compact 11 inches in height and has been built with optimal comfort in mind! Source: grasscity.com

This hefty, flared, upside down beaker base bong comes with a fixed 14.5mm downstem with slitted showerhead percolator. The slits break up the smoke into smaller particles, allowing it to cool much more rapidly for an instantly softened hit. The upside down beaker base body provides enough space for the smoke to swirl and cool before it exits through the comfortable, slightly tilted mouthpiece. Because it is slightly tilted backwards it, it allows you to inhale in a more relaxed, laid back position. The LAX is constructed from premium quality, heat resistant borosilicate glass and has a thick round foot that provides perfect stability and prevents it from tipping over. Source: grasscity.com

Colored accents on the foot, percolator, mouthpiece and bowl give this bong an even more sophisticated appearance. A matching colored Snoop Dogg Pounds fist decal can be found on the body of the LAX. It comes in several colors, so there is bound to be one to perfectly match your style. Source: grasscity.com

