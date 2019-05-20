Snoop Smokes 'Pounds' In Las Vegas

As one of the most famous and passionate smokers in the celebrity scene, Snoop Dogg has finally released his own, highly anticipated, line of glass with the Snoop Dogg Pounds line. The latest additions to his collection are seven classy new designs, all named after the most iconic airports in the USA. So take a seat, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for your flight to the city that never sleeps with the LAS beaker base dab rig, which is part of his groundbreaking new collection. Source: grasscity.com

This sturdy dab rig allows you to smoke your wax, oil and herbs, all from one, premium quality, borosilicate glass device that has been designed to last. The LAS has a roomy beaker base and a stable round foot that keeps it from tipping over. It is equipped with a fixed downstem with a 14.5mm female joint. It comes delivered with all the parts you need to optimally enjoy all your substances of choice, such as: a quartz banger, a glass carb cap, a glass dab tool and a herb bowl with handle for easy lifting. Source: grasscity.com

But that is not all. The LAS is equipped with a slitted showerhead percolator. The slits break up the smoke into smaller particles, allowing it to cool much more rapidly for an instantly softened hit. The beaker base body provides plenty of space for the smoke to swirl and cool even more before it exits through the slightly tilted mouthpiece. Because the mouthpiece is slightly tilted backwards, it allows you to smoke in a more relaxed, laid back position for added comfort. So put your feet up and start dabbing! Source: grasscity.com

The LAS comes in an all clear version or clear with colored accents on the foot, percolator, mouthpiece and bowl in black or green, so there is bound to be a version that suits you perfectly. A matching colored Snoop Dogg Pounds fist decal can be found on the body of the LAS. Source: grasscity.com

