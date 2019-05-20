Snoop Smokes 'Pounds' In Chicago

As one of the most famous and passionate smokers in the celebrity scene, Snoop Dogg has finally released his own, highly anticipated, line of glass with the Snoop Dogg Pounds line. The latest additions to his collection are seven classy new designs, all named after the most iconic airports in the USA. So take a seat, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for a flight to one of the biggest cities in the USA, Chicago, with the CHI Semi-Dome Dab Rig, part of this groundbreaking new collection. Source: grasscity.com

This sturdy dab rig allows you to smoke your wax, oil and herbs, all from one, premium quality, borosilicate glass smoking device that has been created to withstand the test of time. The CHI has a solid semi-dome base that provides excellent stability. It is equipped with a fixed downstem with a 14.5mm female joint. It comes delivered with all the accessories you need to optimally enjoy all your substances of choice, such as: a quartz banger, a glass carb cap, a glass dab tool and a herb bowl with handle for easy lifting. Source: grasscity.com

Get blown away by the diffusion power that this portable dab rig, named after the windy city of Chicago, is able to deliver. It is equipped with a slitted showerhead percolator. The slits break up the smoke into smaller particles, allowing it to cool much more rapidly for an instantly softened hit. The semi-dome body provides plenty of space for the smoke to swirl and cool even more before it exits through the slightly tilted mouthpiece. Because the mouthpiece is slightly tilted backwards, it allows you to smoke in a more relaxed, laid back position for added comfort. So put your feet up and enjoy your concentrates or herbs to the fullest with the CHI vapor bubbler by Snoop Dogg Pounds. Source: grasscity.com

The CHI features colored accents on the base, percolator, mouthpiece and bowl, which gives this dab rig a stylish touch. A matching colored Snoop Dogg Pounds fist decal can be found on the body. It is available in several colors, so there is bound to be one to perfectly match your personal preference. Source: grasscity.com

