Snoop Smokes 'Pounds' In Atlanta

As one of the most famous and passionate smokers in the celebrity scene, Snoop Dogg has finally released his own, highly anticipated, line of glass with the Snoop Dogg Pounds line. The latest additions to his collection are seven classy new designs, all named after the most iconic airports in the USA. So take a seat, fasten your seatbelt and get ready for take off with the ATL bubble base bong, which is part of this wonderful new collection. The ATL measures a compact 11.25 inches in height and has been built with optimal comfort in mind! Source: grasscity.com

This solid bubble base bong comes with a fixed 14.5mm downstem with slitted pendant percolator. The slits break up the smoke into smaller particles, allowing it to cool much more rapidly for an instantly softened hit. The bubble base body provides enough space for the smoke to swirl and cool even more before it exits through the comfortable mouthpiece. The ATL is constructed from premium quality, heat resistant borosilicate glass and is equipped with a thick round foot that provides perfect stability and prevents it from tipping over. Source: grasscity.com

The ATL features colored accents on the foot, percolator, mouthpiece and bowl , which gives this bong a stylish touch. A matching colored Snoop Dogg Pounds fist decal can be found on the body of the ATL. It comes in several colors, so there is bound to be one to perfectly match your personal style. Source: grasscity.com

