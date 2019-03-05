Smokeable Art Vol. 1: Sculptural Joints That Will Blow Your Mind
Danksgiving Turkey
Source: 
VICE
Smokeable Slingshot
Source: 
@ValleyRec420
AD
Elephant Blunt
Source: 
Tony Greenhand
Canna-cone
Source: 
Tony Greenhand
AD
Dragon Chalice
Source: 
Tony Greenhand
Pot Peacock
Source: 
Tony Greenhand
AD
Pot Taco Sculpture
Source: 
@StonedAuthority
Rick & Morty meet reefer
Source: 
Tony Greenhand
AD
The fanciest rolling papers around...
Source: 
@DoobieDuelz
Smokeable spider
Source: 
@yoodabbadabba420
AD
"Just doob it"
Source: 
@shapedspliffs2.0
"High-C"
Source: 
Tony Greenhand
AD
Boom box full of bud
Source: 
@freedemseeds
Share this gallery with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE