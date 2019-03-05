Smokeable Art Vol. 1: Sculptural Joints That Will Blow Your Mind
Danksgiving Turkey
Source:
VICE
Smokeable Slingshot
Source:
@ValleyRec420
Elephant Blunt
Source:
Tony Greenhand
Canna-cone
Source:
Tony Greenhand
Dragon Chalice
Source:
Tony Greenhand
Pot Peacock
Source:
Tony Greenhand
Pot Taco Sculpture
Source:
@StonedAuthority
Rick & Morty meet reefer
Source:
Tony Greenhand
The fanciest rolling papers around...
Source:
@DoobieDuelz
Smokeable spider
Source:
@yoodabbadabba420
"Just doob it"
Source:
@shapedspliffs2.0
"High-C"
Source:
Tony Greenhand
Boom box full of bud
Source:
@freedemseeds
