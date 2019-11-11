Photos of "The Fungus Fairy" Foraging for Juicy Mushrooms
Andrew Cannon, sometimes known as "The Fungus Fairy"
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Birch polypore (Fomitopsis betulina), one of the more common fungi seen on dead or dying birch.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Clitocybe species. Mushrooms in the genus Clitocybe primarily decompose forest leaf litter. There are many species of white Clitocybe that are macroscopically indistinguishable in our area. The most famous member of the genus is the blewit, which is edible and readily identified by its purple to lavender color.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Mushroom foraging with Andrew Cannon
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Beefsteak polypore (beef steak because of the marbled interior) or ox tongue (because of the pink color and pimple like pores), aka Fistulina hepatica. Not uncommon but rarely found in quantity. Excellent edible with a sour taste. One of a few mushrooms in New York that is so unique, it has virtually no close lookalikes.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Maze polypores (Daedaleopsis confragosa). Called the “maze polypore” for the maze-like pores on the underside of the cap.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Wine caps (Stropharia rugosoannulata) — a large edible mushroom often found in landscaping wood chips.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
The resin polypore (Ischnoderma resinosum), the colored droplets forming on the pore surface are called “guttation” and are a metabolic byproduct of the rapid growth of the fungus
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Ganoderma sessile, one of the species of reishi in our area of New York. This is a popular supplement and staple of traditional Chinese medicine.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Cutting open the egg of the stinkhorn fungus (Phallus impudicus)
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Stump puffball (Lycoperdon pyriforme), one of our most common puffballs and often found in large clusters. This mushroom is edible.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Andrew Cannon eating thin slices of raw beefsteak polypore.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Pluteus aurantiorugosus — a rare, brightly-colored wood decomposing fungi not seen in our area most years.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Looking at pholiota species
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Stump puffball (Lycoperdon pyriforme). The interior of the puffball is white and has a soft texture — as it matures, the flush dries out and turns into a mass of dried spores which “puff” out of a small hole in the top of the sphere. Here, Andrew Cannon is agitating them to get the spores in the air.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Crowded parchment (Stereum complicatum) and an unidentified jelly fungus
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Large clump of old and soggy honey mushrooms, growing on the roots of a dead hardwood
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Digging out the base of Amanita crenulata. For many mushrooms, and Amanita species in particular, the base of the stem is an important feature for identification
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Clitocybe nuda, the wood blewit. A good edible. They often have a peculiar odor of orange juice concentrate.
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Honey mushroom, Armillaria species, showing the string cheese like texture of the stem
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
Source: 
OK McCausland for MERRY JANE
