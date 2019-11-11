Photos of "The Fungus Fairy" Foraging for Juicy Mushrooms

Andrew Cannon, sometimes known as "The Fungus Fairy" Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Birch polypore Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Birch polypore (Fomitopsis betulina), one of the more common fungi seen on dead or dying birch. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Unidentified LBM (little brown mushroom) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

The lumpy bracket (Trametes gibbosa) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Stereum ostrea, a wood decay crust fungi Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Clitocybe species. Mushrooms in the genus Clitocybe primarily decompose forest leaf litter. There are many species of white Clitocybe that are macroscopically indistinguishable in our area. The most famous member of the genus is the blewit, which is edible and readily identified by its purple to lavender color. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Pholiota species Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

American Giant Millipede (Narceus americanus complex) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Chicken of the woods (Laetiporus sulphureus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Mushroom foraging with Andrew Cannon Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Beefsteak polypore (beef steak because of the marbled interior) or ox tongue (because of the pink color and pimple like pores), aka Fistulina hepatica. Not uncommon but rarely found in quantity. Excellent edible with a sour taste. One of a few mushrooms in New York that is so unique, it has virtually no close lookalikes. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Maze polypores (Daedaleopsis confragosa). Called the “maze polypore” for the maze-like pores on the underside of the cap. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Wine caps (Stropharia rugosoannulata) — a large edible mushroom often found in landscaping wood chips. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Chinese Mantis (Tenodera sanensis), a large and invasive praying mantis Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Chinese Mantis (Tenodera sanensis) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Northern two-lined salamander (Eurycea bislineata) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Stereum ostrea Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

The resin polypore (Ischnoderma resinosum), the colored droplets forming on the pore surface are called “guttation” and are a metabolic byproduct of the rapid growth of the fungus Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Egg of the stinkhorn fungus (Phallus impudicus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Xylaria species Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Psathyrella species Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Psathyrella piluformis Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Ganoderma sessile, one of the species of reishi in our area of New York. This is a popular supplement and staple of traditional Chinese medicine. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Cutting open the egg of the stinkhorn fungus (Phallus impudicus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Stump puffball (Lycoperdon pyriforme), one of our most common puffballs and often found in large clusters. This mushroom is edible. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Andrew Cannon eating thin slices of raw beefsteak polypore. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Pluteus aurantiorugosus — a rare, brightly-colored wood decomposing fungi not seen in our area most years. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Deer mushroom (Pluteus cervinus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Wolf’s milk slime (Lycogala epidendrum) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Looking at pholiota species Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Pluteus aurantiorugosus — a rare, brightly-colored wood decomposing fungi not seen in our area most years. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Cheese polypore (Tyromyces chioneus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Stinkhorn egg (Phallus impudicus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Violet-toothed polypore (Trichaptum biforme) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Stump puffball (Lycoperdon pyriforme). The interior of the puffball is white and has a soft texture — as it matures, the flush dries out and turns into a mass of dried spores which “puff” out of a small hole in the top of the sphere. Here, Andrew Cannon is agitating them to get the spores in the air. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Unidentified LBM (little brown mushroom) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Gannoderma sessile Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Crowded parchment (Stereum complicatum) and an unidentified jelly fungus Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Chicken of the woods (Laetiporus sulphureus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Chicken of the woods (Laetiporus sulphureus) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Honey mushrooms (Armillaria species) Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Large clump of old and soggy honey mushrooms, growing on the roots of a dead hardwood Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Digging out the base of Amanita crenulata. For many mushrooms, and Amanita species in particular, the base of the stem is an important feature for identification Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Clitocybe nuda, the wood blewit. A good edible. They often have a peculiar odor of orange juice concentrate. Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

Honey mushroom, Armillaria species, showing the string cheese like texture of the stem Source: OK McCausland for MERRY JANE

