Penis Pipes to Get You Plowed
Source: 
Badassglass.com
it comes in black 😏
Source: 
Badassglass.com
For you earthy types out there. This one's named 'Woody The Penis.'
Etsy.com 
Etsy.com
Here's a clear piece, in case you ever want to camouflage your bong & balls.
Source: 
Funny-smoke.com
My mom has so much tin-glazed earthenware that looks like this.
Etsy.com 
Etsy.com
These ones are super smooth... like jazz. 🎺
Source: 
retrorelics.ca
This one is travel sized for your convenience.
Etsy.com 
Etsy.com
say hey to representation! This cute little 'pangender pipe' features "all the equipment from the nice round buns on one side, the big nipply boobs on the other, a penis head stem and the hole where you stuff your ..."
Esty.com 
Esty.com
Not a penis, but this "Human Centipede Pot Pipe" will still get you shitfaced.
Source: 
thetoplessrobot.com
Look at them balls- I mean bowls! Nah, I mean balls 😏.
Source: 
Carleygil.com
This color is described as: "Creamy Dark Cocoa Wanting to be Eaten." 😬🍫
Etsy.com 
Etsy.com
This is not your regular, run-of-the-mill, disembodied penis pipe. This little guy's got personality!
Source: 
Pipesmagazine.com
This one came with a little friend.
Source: 
Pipesmagazine.com
These ones came to party.
Source: 
Usglobalimports.com
This one's texture makes us incredibly uncomfortable.
Source: 
Shivaonline.co.uk
