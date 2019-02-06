Papa was the king of Miami. Papa knew everybody and everybody knew Papa. He was the kind of guy you couldn’t help but like - a big personality with a big heart. When you needed weed, he’d hook you up. He always had a stash of the good stuff. Papa’s Herb™ represents our family lineage and history through this glorious plant. We love to support all the families and growers that are in our surroundings, and we want to be sure that “little guy” is always protected. Papa’s Herb™ is a brand “by the people for the people,” and we want to ensure that the people always have a quality source of affordable cannabis. Papa’s Herb™ - Born in Miami, coming soon to California! Our 3.5 Gram bags are priced at $7.50 wholesale to dispensaries.