Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (June 1st, 2018)

When the dude at the dispensary tells you to only eat half of the edible, but you assume he’s just underestimating your weed tolerance because you’re a girl, so you eat the whole thing to spite him:

As a friend of the MJ family once said, “The other 15% are the real ones…”

AD

How long, though?

Me the second I get home from work:

AD

When I go to the dispensary on payday:

I found my soulmate and it’s this dog whose best friend is a brick:

AD

All thoughts and prayers to Jeff:

Who is he?

AD

We fall right in the middle, how about you? Source: via @inzane_johnny