Mira's Marijuana Memes of the Week (July 6th, 2018)

Pray 4 Tony:

Waluigi invented Big Dick Energy. Don’t question me. I am willing to die on this hill:

AD

I’m feeling really attacked right now: Source: @thebowiecat

I’m doing some research on this. I will keep you posted about the results: Source: @jamieleecurtisofficial

AD

4th of July is really confusing for me because I love grilling and fireworks, but I hate America:

Who is appropriating who? Source: @voyage_of_the_meme

AD

Honestly seems pretty accurate:

Life goals:

AD