Mila Jansen: Our Royal Queen of Hash

Mila Jansen at Boutique Kink in 1967. She earned her nickname of "Hash Queen" after developing the first mechanical method to separate trichomes from the marijuana plant, which happened in 1994 while standing in front of her clothes dryer. The invention is called "the pollinator"
Our Hash Queen and her daughter, Miloes, in India, 1968
Stunning Mila at her wedding in 1971
Mila journeying through Ladakh in 1976
Mila Jansen loves to smoke her fine hash rolled with tobacco
Mila wins all kinds of awards, as any queen should.
Mila, the mystical fairy Hash Queen
Mila and the Infamous Bobby Black at the Cannabis Business Awards 2018
Honorary judge at the SquashOff at Boston Freedom Rally
She's an active, free spirit forever
Her royal Highness in 1967, Netherlands.
Mila Jansen at the Cannabis Business Awards in 2019
Mila with her book "How I Became the Hash Queen," which you should order and read.