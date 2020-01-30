Mila Jansen: Our Royal Queen of Hash

Mila Jansen at Boutique Kink in 1967. She earned her nickname of "Hash Queen" after developing the first mechanical method to separate trichomes from the marijuana plant, which happened in 1994 while standing in front of her clothes dryer. The invention is called "the pollinator" Source: Hash Museum

Our Hash Queen and her daughter, Miloes, in India, 1968 Source: Hash Museum

Stunning Mila at her wedding in 1971 Source: Hash Museum

Mila journeying through Ladakh in 1976 Source: Hash Museum

Mila Jansen loves to smoke her fine hash rolled with tobacco Source: Sensi Seeds

Mila wins all kinds of awards, as any queen should. Source: Maryjuana

Mila, the mystical fairy Hash Queen Source: Women of Cannabis Conference

Mila and the Infamous Bobby Black at the Cannabis Business Awards 2018 Source: YouTube

Honorary judge at the SquashOff at Boston Freedom Rally Source: Amsterdam Genetics

She's an active, free spirit forever Source: Grow Magazine

Her royal Highness in 1967, Netherlands. Source: Sensi Seeds

Mila Jansen at the Cannabis Business Awards in 2019 Source: Picuki

