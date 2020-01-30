Mila Jansen: Our Royal Queen of Hash
Mila Jansen at Boutique Kink in 1967. She earned her nickname of "Hash Queen" after developing the first mechanical method to separate trichomes from the marijuana plant, which happened in 1994 while standing in front of her clothes dryer. The invention is called "the pollinator"
Source: 
Hash Museum
Our Hash Queen and her daughter, Miloes, in India, 1968
Source: 
Hash Museum
Stunning Mila at her wedding in 1971
Source: 
Hash Museum
Mila journeying through Ladakh in 1976
Source: 
Hash Museum
Mila Jansen loves to smoke her fine hash rolled with tobacco
Source: 
Sensi Seeds
Mila wins all kinds of awards, as any queen should.
Source: 
Maryjuana
Mila, the mystical fairy Hash Queen
Source: 
Women of Cannabis Conference
Mila and the Infamous Bobby Black at the Cannabis Business Awards 2018
Source: 
YouTube
Honorary judge at the SquashOff at Boston Freedom Rally
Source: 
Amsterdam Genetics
She's an active, free spirit forever
Source: 
Grow Magazine
Her royal Highness in 1967, Netherlands.
Source: 
Sensi Seeds
Mila Jansen at the Cannabis Business Awards in 2019
Source: 
Picuki
Mila with her book "How I Became the Hash Queen," which you should order and read.
Source: 
Order her book here
