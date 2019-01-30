Microscopic Weed
Ioane is the Hawaiian name given to this 3D microscopic view of trichomes. This cannabis plant was grown on the tropical island of Maui in Hawaiʻi.
Source: 
THC ART
Kukana is the Hawaiian name given to this 3D microscopic view of trichomes. This cannabis plant was grown on the tropical island of Maui in Hawaiʻi.
Source: 
THC ART
AD
Leona is the Hawaiian name given to this 3D microscopic view of trichomes. This cannabis plant was grown on the tropical island of Maui in HawaiʻI
Source: 
THC ART
Lio is the Hawaiian name given to this 3D microscopic view of trichomes. This cannabis plant was grown on the tropical island of Maui in Hawaiʻi.
Source: 
THC ART
AD
Lokana is the Hawaiian name given to this 3D microscopic view of trichomes. This cannabis plant was grown on the tropical island of Maui in Hawaiʻi.
Source: 
THC ART
Meleana is the Hawaiian name given to this 3D microscopic view of trichomes. This cannabis plant was grown on the tropical island of Maui in Hawaiʻi.
Source: 
THC ART
Share this gallery with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE