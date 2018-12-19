MERRY JANE x Heather Benjamin by everybody.world

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by badass illustrator, Heather Benjamin. Like your high school crush, the slightly-chunkier-than-average teeth on the yellow plastic zipper make this item all the more endearing. Use this bag to stow your personal stash, an array of snacks, or fill its sunny-colored cheeks with your cell phone, keys, cosmetics and cards. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Stash Pouch

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by badass illustrator, Heather Benjamin. Like your high school crush, the slightly-chunkier-than-average teeth on the yellow plastic zipper make this item all the more endearing. Use this bag to stow your personal stash, an array of snacks, or fill its sunny-colored cheeks with your cell phone, keys, cosmetics and cards. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Stash Pouch

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by badass illustrator, Heather Benjamin. This durable, 100% cotton tote will hold your stuff and hold its own. It’s the perfect carry-all for your essentials featuring fat, flat woven straps and made in South Los Angeles. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Classic Tote

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by badass illustrator, Heather Benjamin. This durable, 100% cotton tote will hold your stuff and hold its own. It’s the perfect carry-all for your essentials featuring fat, flat woven straps and made in South Los Angeles. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Classic Tote

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. This hoodie is extra super soft, unisex and fits oversized. Made in Los Angeles from dense, squishy fleece that’s 100% cotton. Preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Hoodie

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. This hoodie is extra super soft, unisex and fits oversized. Made in Los Angeles from dense, squishy fleece that’s 100% cotton. Preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Hoodie

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. This hoodie is extra super soft, unisex and fits oversized. Made in Los Angeles from dense, squishy fleece that’s 100% cotton. Preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Hoodie

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. This hoodie is extra super soft, unisex and fits oversized. Made in Los Angeles from dense, squishy fleece that’s 100% cotton. Preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Hoodie

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. This hoodie is extra super soft, unisex and fits oversized. Made in Los Angeles from dense, squishy fleece that’s 100% cotton. Preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Hoodie

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by badass illustrator, Heather Benjamin. Made from 100% recycled cotton (the first of its kind!), this t-shirt is unisex and errs on the side of easy when it comes to fit. Garment washed after it’s sewn, the Pocket Trash Tee is vintage-soft, preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Pocket Tee

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by badass illustrator, Heather Benjamin. Made from 100% recycled cotton (the first of its kind!), this t-shirt is unisex and errs on the side of easy when it comes to fit. Garment washed after it’s sewn, the Pocket Trash Tee is vintage-soft, preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Pocket Tee

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. Made from 100% recycled cotton (the first of its kind!), this t-shirt is unisex and errs on the side of easy when it comes to fit. Garment washed after it’s sewn, which means it’s softly textured, preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Long Sleeve

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. Made from 100% recycled cotton (the first of its kind!), this t-shirt is unisex and errs on the side of easy when it comes to fit. Garment washed after it’s sewn, which means it’s softly textured, preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Long Sleeve

AD

AD

Designed in collaboration with Merry Jane, the internet’s definitive cannabis resource, with artwork by illustrator, Heather Benjamin. Made from 100% recycled cotton (the first of its kind!), this t-shirt is unisex and errs on the side of easy when it comes to fit. Garment washed after it’s sewn, which means it’s softly textured, preshrunk and ready to wear. Source: Merry Jane x Heather Benjamin Long Sleeve