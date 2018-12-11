Litty Snoop Pics from MERRY JANE's Intern
If this man’s pup was friends with your pup, then your dog’s dawgs with Snoop Dogg’s Dog.
I may be failing all my classes, but at least I can’t get an F on my internship... right?
AD
Wait… do interns even get paid?
I’ve been trapped in this office for days. They keep telling me “experience is more valuable than a paycheck”. I’ve been living off of edibles and bong water. Send help.
AD
Sometimes, I look out the only window at the MERRY JANE offices, and see The Doggfather’s outline in the clouds. I wonder aloud to myself, “Why do you do this to me, Uncle Snoop?
Every day the MERRY JANE staffers roll their ‘woods and their swishas. I watch them quietly from my little cubicle as they set their cabbage alight, wishing I could have just one small toke.
AD
I was trying to take down notes during a meeting once, and asked my coworker to give me a pen. They gave me the wrong kind of pen. Now I’m high.
Snoop paid tha cost to be da boss. Now I’m paying the cost to be a low-level, unpaid sack of shit.
AD
Please add me on Linkedin. I need more connections, and I can’t go to networking events because I’m still imprisoned in my cubicle.
Interns are the backbone of every company. So why is MERRY JANE’s backbone composed of jUsT OnE vErTeBRaE.
Share this gallery with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE