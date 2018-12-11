Litty Snoop Pics from MERRY JANE's Intern

If this man’s pup was friends with your pup, then your dog’s dawgs with Snoop Dogg’s Dog.

I may be failing all my classes, but at least I can’t get an F on my internship... right?

Wait… do interns even get paid?

I’ve been trapped in this office for days. They keep telling me “experience is more valuable than a paycheck”. I’ve been living off of edibles and bong water. Send help.

Sometimes, I look out the only window at the MERRY JANE offices, and see The Doggfather’s outline in the clouds. I wonder aloud to myself, “Why do you do this to me, Uncle Snoop?

Every day the MERRY JANE staffers roll their ‘woods and their swishas. I watch them quietly from my little cubicle as they set their cabbage alight, wishing I could have just one small toke.

I was trying to take down notes during a meeting once, and asked my coworker to give me a pen. They gave me the wrong kind of pen. Now I’m high.

Snoop paid tha cost to be da boss. Now I’m paying the cost to be a low-level, unpaid sack of shit.

Please add me on Linkedin. I need more connections, and I can’t go to networking events because I’m still imprisoned in my cubicle.