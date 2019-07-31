Legalization Day: Canada

A depiction of a cannabis bud hangs from the ceiling as a band plays at Leafly’s Bud Drop countdown party in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, as partygoers prepare to mark the legalization of Cannabis across Canada. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
A Canadian cannabis consumer celebrates one of Legalization Day’s first legal cannabis sales outside a store in Kanloops, BC. (Landon Sarver for Leafly)
Trinity Bellwoods Park First Legal Smoke Out (Jesse Milns for Leafly)
Trinity Bellwoods Park First Legal Smoke Out (Jesse Milns for Leafly)
Trinity Bellwoods Park First Legal Smoke Out (Jesse Milns for Leafly)
Trinity Bellwoods Park First Legal Smoke Out (Jesse Milns for Leafly)