How to Make a Pumpkin Bong in Three (or 9) Easy Steps

What You’ll Need: 5 Simple Necessities… A Pumpkin, of course A Downstem (borrowed from your trusty traditional bong) A Bowl (or nail if you prefer dabs) A Carving Utensil (a serrated knife works as well) And Some Weed! (or oil) Source: marijuana.com

1. Start by carving a small bowl into one side of the pumpkin. Place the bowl toward the top of the pumpkin and remember not to go too deep. Doing so will put you at risk of breaking through the meat. This will destroy your attempt at a bowl and you’ll have to plug the gap and start again in a different location. Source: marijuana.com

2. Carve a Hole for the Mouthpiece Next, it’s time to carve a small hole for a mouthpiece! If you’re artistic, you can get carve a more intricate mouthpiece. I chose to go with a simple little smile 🙂 Just don’t go too big or else you’ll lose the air-tight functionality! Test out the positioning of the mouthpiece before you cut — you want to be able to see where you’ll be lighting the bowl. Source: marijuana.com

3. Fill the Pumpkin with Water You can fill the pumpkin through the downstem or the mouthpiece. Just keep filling up and testing it out until you hear that beautiful bubble. It takes a surprising amount of water, depending on the size of your pumpkin. Source: marijuana.com

4. Slide Your Bowl in and Pack it Up! Okay, so maybe there are 4 steps but does this one really count? 😉 Fill up your bowl with some yummy, sticky ganja and get ready to light up! bowl of weed how to bong Source: marijuana.com

Inhale Those Delicious Pumpkin Vibes Source: marijuana.com

