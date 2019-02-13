Here's What Fake Vape Cartridges Actually Look Like

This is what a Brass Knuckles fake vape cartridge looks like.

Brass Knuckles fake vape cartridge. Hybrid misspelled. Source: Brass Knuckles

Brass Knuckles fake vape cartridge. Gelato Hybrid misspelled. Source: Brass Knuckles

Kingpen stickers used for counterfeit cartridges. Source: @tnvapewholesale

Empty Kingpen cartridges and packaging used for counterfeit products.

"STIIIZY highly advises all users to stray away from black tray packaging and "too good to be true" price points." Source: @stiiizy

Fake Heavy Hitters packaging

Counterfeit Brass Knuckles packaging.

Instagram account offering wholesale fake Brass Knuckles cartridges.

Exotic Carts & Mario Carts Gold AC1003 cartridge 1.0ml Ceramic 510 Thread LOT available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

"Lot New Empty Dank Vape box Packaging For ccell Cartridges" available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Dank Vapes and Cereal Carts counterfeit packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Exotic Carts fake packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Mario Carts fake packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Mario Carts counterfeit packaging available on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Exotic Carts counterfeit packaging sold on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Empty Cali Plug Cart zip lock packaging for sale on Ebay. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Chronic Carts Newest Hologram Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Carts Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Chronic Carts Newest Hologram Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Carts Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Chronic Carts Newest Hologram Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Carts Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Chronic Carts Newest Hologram Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Carts Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Newest Empty Runtz Carts With Packaging Wholesale. These ship from China. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Newest Empty Runtz Carts With Packaging Wholesale. These ship from China and are used to make fake carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Newest Empty Runtz Carts With Packaging Wholesale. These ship from China and are used to make fake carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Newest Empty Runtz Carts With Packaging Wholesale. These ship from China and are used to make fake carts. Source: Ebay

Wholesale empty Monopoly carts with packaging. These ship from China and are used to make fake Monopoly Carts. Source: Ebay

Wholesale empty Monopoly carts with packaging. These ship from China and are used to make fake Monopoly Carts. Source: Ebay

Wholesale empty Monopoly carts with packaging. These ship from China and are used to make fake Monopoly Carts. Source: https://www.ebay.com/itm/Wholesale-empty-monopoly-Carts-with-Boxes/254334077246

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Cookies Carts Cartridge Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Cookies Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Cookies Carts Cartridge Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Cookies Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Cookies Carts Cartridge Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Cookies Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Dabwoods Carts Packaging With Empty Wood Tip Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Dabwoods Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Dabwoods Carts Packaging With Empty Wood Tip Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Dabwoods Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Dabwoods Carts Packaging With Empty Wood Tip Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Dabwoods Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Dabwoods Carts Packaging With Empty Wood Tip Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Dabwoods Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty TKO carts and packaging shipped from China. These are used to make fake TKO carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty TKO carts and packaging shipped from China. These are used to make fake TKO carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty TKO carts and packaging shipped from China. These are used to make fake TKO carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty TKO carts and packaging shipped from China. These are used to make fake TKO carts. Source: https://www.ebay.com/itm/Wholesale-Empty-TKO-carts-cell-style-cart-Box/254333670575

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty TKO carts and packaging shipped from China. These are used to make fake TKO carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty West Coast Cure Carts Gold CCELL Style Carts & Packaging shipping from China. These are used to make fake West Coast Cure Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty West Coast Cure Carts Gold CCELL Style Carts & Packaging shipping from China. These are used to make fake West Coast Cure Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty West Coast Cure Carts Gold CCELL Style Carts & Packaging shipping from China. These are used to make fake West Coast Cure Carts. Source: Ebay

Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty West Coast Cure Carts Gold CCELL Style Carts & Packaging shipping from China. These are used to make fake West Coast Cure Carts. Source: Ebay

Fake vape fact: Kingpens are among the most ripped off legal brands found on the black market Source: Washington Post

More Exotic Carts. You can buy them online and obviously through unregulated vendors. Regardless, don't trust 'em. They are the fake vapes that could really hurt your lungs Source: megamarijuanashop

Fake vape news: This was taken by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. It shows some of the 75,000 THC vaping cartridges seized in drug busts by Minnesota's Northwest Metro Drug Task Force. MERRY JANE wrote a story about it in 2019. Source: libn.com

Just because the packaging looks (kinda) cool doesn't mean the product is safe. Dank Vapes are considered among the most unsafe fake vapes on the illegal market. Source: Reason

If you see a shelf that looks like this in a store/smoke shop, don't buy anything. These vapes are fake. Source: cleveland.com/

