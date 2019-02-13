Here's What Fake Vape Cartridges Actually Look Like
This is what a Brass Knuckles fake vape cartridge looks like.
Brass Knuckles fake vape cartridge. Hybrid misspelled.
Source: 
Brass Knuckles
Brass Knuckles fake vape cartridge. Gelato Hybrid misspelled.
Source: 
Brass Knuckles
Kingpen stickers used for counterfeit cartridges.
Source: 
@tnvapewholesale
Empty Kingpen cartridges and packaging used for counterfeit products.
"STIIIZY highly advises all users to stray away from black tray packaging and "too good to be true" price points."
Source: 
@stiiizy
Fake Heavy Hitters packaging
Counterfeit Brass Knuckles packaging.
Instagram account offering wholesale fake Brass Knuckles cartridges.
Exotic Carts & Mario Carts Gold AC1003 cartridge 1.0ml Ceramic 510 Thread LOT available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
"Lot New Empty Dank Vape box Packaging For ccell Cartridges" available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Dank Vapes and Cereal Carts counterfeit packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Dank Vapes counterfeit packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Exotic Carts fake packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Mario Carts fake packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Mario Carts counterfeit packaging available on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Exotic Carts counterfeit packaging sold on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Source: 
Ebay
Empty Cali Plug Cart zip lock packaging for sale on Ebay.
Source: 
Ebay
Available on Ebay: Wholesale Chronic Carts Newest Hologram Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Carts
Source: 
Ebay
Available on Ebay: Newest Empty Runtz Carts With Packaging Wholesale. These ship from China.
Source: 
Ebay
Wholesale empty Monopoly carts with packaging. These ship from China and are used to make fake Monopoly Carts.
Source: 
Ebay
Available on Ebay: Wholesale Cookies Carts Cartridge Packaging With 1.0ml Empty Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Cookies Carts.
Source: 
Ebay
Available on Ebay: Wholesale Dabwoods Carts Packaging With Empty Wood Tip Ceramic Cartridges shipping from China. These are used to make fake Dabwoods Carts.
Source: 
Ebay
Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty TKO carts and packaging shipped from China. These are used to make fake TKO carts.
Source: 
Ebay
Available on Ebay: Wholesale Empty West Coast Cure Carts Gold CCELL Style Carts & Packaging shipping from China. These are used to make fake West Coast Cure Carts.
Source: 
Ebay
