HARD Summer Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary with a Barrage of Hip-Hop Heroes

The two-day ripper featured Snoop Dogg performing "Doggystyle" in full, Mike Will Made It's first festival appearance, and sets by Migos, Rae Sremmurd, and more. Source: All photos by Molly Adams

On top of electronic music powerhouses like Bassnectar, Cashmere Cat, Justice, A-Trak, and Zeds Dead, the 10th edition of HARD featured Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Mike Will Made It in his first festival slot, plus a very special set by Snoop Dogg, in which the legend performed 1993’s Doggystyle in full for the first time in years. “Can we have a moment of silence for this small chronic break?” Snoop asked the crowd at one point Source: All Photos by Molly Adams

We also sent photographer Molly Adams to document the ripper, and she had this to share with us after being barraged with strobe lights and thundering bass for two days: Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Mike Will Made It and Chief Keef Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Migos Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Havoc of Mobb Deep Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Problem Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Rae Sremmurd Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Tink Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Ty Dolla $ign Source: All photos by Molly Adams

UNIIQU3 Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Baauer Source: All photos by Molly Adams

Snoop Dogg performing 'Doggystyle' Source: All photos by Molly Adams

