HARD Summer Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary with a Barrage of Hip-Hop Heroes

The two-day ripper featured Snoop Dogg performing "Doggystyle" in full, Mike Will Made It's first festival appearance, and sets by Migos, Rae Sremmurd, and more.
On top of electronic music powerhouses like Bassnectar, Cashmere Cat, Justice, A-Trak, and Zeds Dead, the 10th edition of HARD featured Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Mike Will Made It in his first festival slot, plus a very special set by Snoop Dogg, in which the legend performed 1993’s Doggystyle in full for the first time in years. “Can we have a moment of silence for this small chronic break?” Snoop asked the crowd at one point