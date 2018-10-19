HARD Summer Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary with a Barrage of Hip-Hop Heroes
The two-day ripper featured Snoop Dogg performing "Doggystyle" in full, Mike Will Made It's first festival appearance, and sets by Migos, Rae Sremmurd, and more.
All photos by Molly Adams
On top of electronic music powerhouses like Bassnectar, Cashmere Cat, Justice, A-Trak, and Zeds Dead, the 10th edition of HARD featured Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Mike Will Made It in his first festival slot, plus a very special set by Snoop Dogg, in which the legend performed 1993’s Doggystyle in full for the first time in years. “Can we have a moment of silence for this small chronic break?” Snoop asked the crowd at one point
All Photos by Molly Adams
We also sent photographer Molly Adams to document the ripper, and she had this to share with us after being barraged with strobe lights and thundering bass for two days:
All photos by Molly Adams
All photos by Molly Adams
Mike Will Made It and Chief Keef
All photos by Molly Adams
Migos
All photos by Molly Adams
Havoc of Mobb Deep
All photos by Molly Adams
All photos by Molly Adams
Problem
All photos by Molly Adams
Rae Sremmurd
All photos by Molly Adams
Tink
All photos by Molly Adams
All photos by Molly Adams
All photos by Molly Adams
Ty Dolla $ign
All photos by Molly Adams
A-Trak
All photos by Molly Adams
UNIIQU3
All photos by Molly Adams
All photos by Molly Adams
Baauer
All photos by Molly Adams
Snoop Dogg performing 'Doggystyle'
All photos by Molly Adams
All photos by Molly Adams
For more of Molly Adam's work visit her website and follow her on Instagram @mollyktadams
All photos by Molly Adams
