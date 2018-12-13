GGN Holiday Special 2017 #TBT

On this very special holiday episode of GGN, Snoop is joined by a table of new and old faces, as everyone’s favorite uncle welcomes Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, Too $hort, Luenell, Michael Blackson, Karrueche Tran, Fatboy SSE, and more to break bread and harmonize over holiday tunes.

