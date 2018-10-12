Frisbee F.D. Puts the "Bowl" in Bowling

Have you ever wondered how the ball return thing-a-ma-jig actually works at bowling lanes? Us neither! Thankfully, Frisbee is here to get to the bottom of this marijuana-fueled mystery.

Have you ever wondered how the ball return thing-a-ma-jig actually works at bowling lanes? Us neither! Thankfully, Frisbee is here to get to the bottom of this marijuana-fueled mystery.

AD