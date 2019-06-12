EPIC QUOTES ABOUT WEED

When I was a kid I inhaled frequently. That was the point. —Barack Obama

I think pot should be legal. I don’t smoke it, but I like the smell of it. —Andy Warhol

Struggle is the enemy, but weed is the remedy. —Kid Cudi

So what if I’m smokin’ weed onstage and doing what I gotta do? It’s not me shooting nobody, stabbing nobody, killing nobody. It’s a peaceful gesture and they have to respect that and appreciate that. —Snoop Dogg

The illegality of cannabis is outrageous, an impediment to full utilization of a drug which helps produce the serenity and insight, sensitivity and fellowship so desperately needed in this increasingly mad and dangerous world. —Carl Sagan

We shall, by and by, want a world of hemp more for our own consumption. —John Adams

Hemp is of first necessity to the wealth & protection of the country. —Thomas Jefferson

Everything is better with a bag of weed. —Stewie Griffin

It’s hard to be mean when you’re stoned. —Bill Lee

I have always loved marijuana. It has been a source of joy and comfort to me for many years. And I still think of it as a basic staple of life, along with beer and ice and grapefruits -and millions of Americans agree with me. —Hunter S. Thompson

Herb is the healing of a nation, alcohol is the destruction. —Bob Marley

One’s condition on marijuana is always existential. One can feel the importance of each moment and how it is changing one. One feels one’s being, one becomes aware of the enormous apparatus of nothingness -—the hum of a hi-fi set, the emptiness of a pointless interruption, one becomes aware of the war between each of us, how the nothingness in each of us seeks to attack the being of others, how our being in turn is attacked by the nothingness in others. —Norman Mailer

