Countries You Should Definitely Smoke Weed In

Nature -Because pot is a completely natural substance, and us humans are also a part of nature (even though it doesn’t really seem like that nowadays), the best place to get high would probably be some dope natural scenery. Source: https://greencamp.com/best-places-to-smoke-weed/

Amsterdam- For decades, The Netherlands have been seen as a haven to smoke weed in coffee shops. Tourist flock to the capital city, Amsterdam, to understand a Van Gogh painting better after eating a marijuana-infused brownie. In 2017, the cultivation of marijuana was partially legalized, which could lead to a shift from the coffee shop culture of the past. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

URUGUAY- First Woke Country to Legalize Weed for Ages 18 and Up. People here just gotta make sure they officially register with the government before they engage in any buying, selling, or growing. As of 2017, you can buy commercial grass in Uruguay from regular ol’ pharmacies. This is the future liberals want. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

Belize it or not, this country decriminalized cannabis in amounts up to 10 grams in late 2017. But take it indoors as the rules still stand that you can only smoke it in your own home or in someone else’s with permission. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

While it remains illegal to grow cannabis in large quantities that you plan to sell, in Colombia, you can possess up to 20 grams and grow 20 plants for personal use and consumption. Not a bad place to be for someone with a green thumb. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

While we’d stray away from selling, personal use is no longer a criminal offence but now classed as a misdemeanour in Croatia. So relax by the water and enjoy a spliff in Split. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

Possession in the Czech Republic has been decriminalized but may be punishable by fine for more than what they qualify as a “normal dose”, which is more than enough to get you by on your next trip to Prague. However, most of the weed you’ll find on the street was imported, making Prague a bit pricey to smoke up. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

If you haven’t gotten the memo yet, South and Central America have become more relaxed in their cannabis legislation than other countries. As long as you don’t exceed 10 grams, grow or sell, you’re a-okay in Ecuador. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

Sine 2016, Jamaica has decriminalized marijuana, making it easier than ever to pick up a joint and feel irie. While it’s common for strangers to sell to you on the beach or at festivals, it’s still worth exercising caution about where you purchase your weed just to be safe. Also, if you happen to be a Rastafarian you can now have unlimited quantities with no repercussions. Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

Costa Rica and Peru are both under the don’t ask, don’t tell model. So as long as you’re discrete, and are chill about how it’s grown and sold, you can get by. Also, Costa Rica recently authorized people to grow it in their homes, so long as they don’t sell or distribute it. Pura vida! Source: https://dailyhive.com/mapped/travel-tips/travel-smoke-weed-2018

