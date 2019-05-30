Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Smoke Pot

As if we needed another reason to love Ms. Etheridge. Source: melissaetheridge.com

A little weed and wine shows us Jennifer Lawrence knows how to enjoy a quiet weeknight. Source: gossiponthis.com

AD

Bill Maher has acknowledged that smoking weed helps him with his creative process. Source: www.rollingstone.com

This is a movie still, but Kristen definitely tokes up IRL. Source: hollywoodlife.com

AD

See? We told you so. Source: pinterest.com

We dig the vibe. Source: CelebStoner.com

AD

Charlie's Angels flying high: Drew Barrymore passes a joint to Cameron Diaz in 2007 in Hawaii. Source: celebstoner.com

"All of my best games, I was medicated," says Matt Barnes, who won the NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors last year and spent 14 seasons in the NBA. "It wasn't every single game but, in 15 years, it was a lot." Source: bleacherreport.com

AD

RIP our beloved Anthony Bourdain. During his six years on CNN, Bourdain came out of his the cannabis closet, getting "Stoned in Seattle" and "High in Uruguay." Source: celebstoner.com

Sarah Silverman: “Sometimes at night I'll smoke a little pot before bed and I'll think of a great idea for a joke, but then in the morning I realize it's not a complete thought in any way. I think George Carlin said write stoned and edit sober or something." Source: herb.co

AD

"I have very few vivid memories because I smoke a lot of pot. Only when all work is done and just a puff or two as a treat. I never smoke pot, like if I were going to come here. But I have found if I smoke a little pot before I play basketball I become amazing and I hear myself saying things like 'not on my watch' a lot." Source: www.celebstoner.com

Michelle Rodriguez: We're not sure what kind of vape she's smoking, but we're gonna assume it's the cool kind. Source: girltalkhq.com

AD

Whoopi Goldberg. This well-known weed entrepreneur has said: ""My vape pen and I maintain a mostly private relationship." Source: biography.com

RIP our queen Joan Rivers. Source: https://twitter.com/celebsd

AD

Real talk, who remembers this episode of "Joan & Melissa"? This was a first-in-a-long-time stoner moment for the ages. Source: www.marijuana.com

Morgan Freeman is a long-time advocate of marijuana legalization. In an interview this legendary actor told reporters he had given up his use of hard drugs, but that he would never quit his relationship with Mary Jane. In fact, he referred to marijuana as “God’s own weed.” Source: terrific-top10.com

AD

Kris Jenner On her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's 39th birthday, Jenner was Instagrammed smoking not one but two joints, leading fans to wonder if the momager was an undercover pothead. Turns out, Jenner has a history of smoking weed, as seen in an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" when she blazes up with her mom, MJ. ("We think it would be a good idea for MJ to try out some MJ.") Much to the dismay of her husband, Jenner and her mom end up in a high laughing fit. "I don't know how to stop laughing," Jenner says, wiping her tears with a napkin. Source: stylecaster.com

Hathaway wasn't shy about her love for marijuana on a 2017 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" when host Andy Cohen asked her about her weed habits. When Cohen brought up a 2013 photo of Hathaway with a "massive blunt," the actress ranked herself as a stoner on a scale from one to 10. "I'm not a little one," Hathaway said. "But here’s the thing, here’s the thing, though. I’m a parent, and I don’t feel like getting arrested, so I’m gonna say ‘zero.’ I guess I should have just pleaded the fifth on that one. But I don’t have a card or anything.” PHOTO: Getty Images Source: https://stylecaster.com/surprising-celebs-smoke-weed/slide1

AD

Kirsten Dunst For years, Dunst has been a proponent of America's legalization of marijuana. In a 2007 interview with MTV, the actress opened up about how weed, in moderation, has helped her become a better actor and a more creative person. "I do like weed. I have a different outlook on marijuana than America does. My best friend Sasha’s dad was Carl Sagan, the astronomer. He was the biggest pot smoker in the world, and he was a genius," Dunst said. "I’ve never been a major smoker, but I think America’s view on weed is ridiculous. I mean—are you kidding me? If everyone smoked weed, the world would be a better place. I’m not talking about being stoned all day, though. I think if it’s not used properly, it can hamper your creativity and close you up inside." Source: stylecaster.com

AD

Megan Fox Fox opened up about her support for the legalization of marijuana in a 2009 interview with British GQ, in which she called the stigmatization of weed "propaganda." "I can't tell you how much bullshit I've been through because I will openly say that I smoke weed. People look at it like it's this crazy, hippie, fucked-up thing to do. And it's not! I hope they legalize it, and when they do, I'll be the first fucking person in line to buy my pack of joints," Fox said. Source: stylecaster.com

Trump may not smoke marijuana himself. But he famously inspired someone else to partake on at least one occasion. As Vanity Fair reports, Woody Harrelson claims that he had to smoke a joint halfway through a dinner party with Trump to get through the evening. Source: cheatsheet.com

AD

Brad Pitt on rolling a joint: "I'm an artist." Source: https://www.biography.com/news/celebrity-pot-smokers

Steve Jobs Apple's co-founder admitted to eating pot brownies in the '70s. Source: https://www.biography.com

AD

Rihanna: "Kush rolled, glass full — I prefer the better things" Source: https://www.biography.com

Kevin Smith: "Do weed! Don’t do the other stuff, but weed is good."" Source: https://www.biography.com

AD

Bob Dylan: "...Hash and pot–now, those things aren’t drugs. They just bend your mind a little. I think everybody’s mind should be bent once in a while.”" Source: https://www.biography.com/

Andy Cohen: "I used to make pipes out of soda cans in the day. I'm really bad at rolling joints, but I could in a pinch.": Source: https://www.biography.com/

AD