Bongs Reimagined as High School Yearbook Photos

The Prettiest: HVY Glass Pink Bong, cell phone calculator, small plastic statue of the Eiffel Tower, bedazzled 420, chandelier glass, feather boa, silk daisies, bamboo umbrellas, cashmere blanket. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Saltiest: Beta Glass Labs Beta Glass Labs Omega in amber/purple, seashells. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Likely to Succeed: POUNDS Battleship, fidget spinner, ruler, glasses, "Democracy in America," The Random House College Dictionary, 2B pencils, awards. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Nostalgic: ROOR Pink Panther, J. Crew pink jacket, lamp, silk daisies, Max Mara leopard print jacket, blanket. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Likely to Move to Tokyo: Zob 18” Inline Straight Diffused Tube, Sailor Moon 1 - 7, Tsubasa 10 - 15, Othello 1 - 7, plastic cherry blossoms, jean jacket. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Magical: Goo Roo Mushroom Bong, bark, plastic fairies, music box, “A House to Dream In,” candles, silk Wisteria flowers, light up Birch tree. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Likely to Yeehaw: Chameleon UV Reactive Pipe, horseshoe, Breyer horses, cowboy boot, printed fabric. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Class Tripper: Goo Roo Couch Potato, mirror, holographic board. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Greenest Thumb: ROOR Yellow Daisies, silk daisies, plastic rocks, "Advanced Simulation" butterflies, brick, hand crocheted table adornment. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Cali: Mobius Custom 14’er Circle x Rook Collab 2019 , Matilija poppies, California poppies, various guides to Californian wildlife, Santa Barbara County mountain bike map, straw hat, model of El Camino Real bell. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Likely to Punch Someone in the Face: Zob OG Beaker, towels, tampons, real & fake candles, matches, big glass of red wine, Aveeno oatmeal bath, toilet paper, bubbles, and a copy of 'People Magazine.' Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

The Most Likely to Start a Wind Chime Collection: Special K Growler Bong, Special K Spiral Neck Bong, Special K Soft Glass Bong, 'Test Your ESP,' 'Full Moons: Fact and Fiction,' 'Chakra Therapy,' 'Krishnamurti,' 'The Firebrand,' 'Linda Goodman’s Love Signs,' rose, matches, sage, candles, crystals, assorted fabric, 1978 calendar plate. Source: Elizabeth Herring for MERRY JANE

