Best Weed Books of All Time
Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Marijuana in America by Emily Dufton
Source: 
Rolling Stone
Paradise Burning: Adventures of a High Times Journalist by Chris Simunek
Source: 
Amazon
Marijuana Grower’s Handbook: Your Complete Guide for Medical and Personal Marijuana Cultivation by Ed Rosenthal
Source: 
Rolling Stone
The Emperor Wears No Clothes by Jack Herer
Source: 
Jack Herer
Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed: A Cookbook by Editors of Munchies
Source: 
Rolling Stone
Cannabis, Magickal Herbs and the Occult by Chris Bennett
Source: 
Amazon
The Leafly Guide to Cannabis: A Handbook for the Modern Consumer by Leafly
Source: 
Rolling Stone
Marijuana Horticulture: The Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower's Bible by George Cervantes
Source: 
Ganjapreneur
The Cannabis Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to Cultivation & Consumption of Medical Marijuana by Jorge Cervantes
Source: 
MarijuanaBreak
Green: A Field Guide to Marijuana by Dan Michaels
Source: 
Rolling Stone
The Cannabis Manifesto: A New Paradigm for Wellness by Steve DeAngelo
Source: 
Ganjapreneur
Stoned Beyond Belief by Action Bronson
Source: 
Rolling Stone
Big Book of Buds Greatest Hits: Marijuana Varieties from the World’s Best Breeders by Ed Rosenthal
Source: 
MarijuanaBreak
Brave New Weed: Adventures into the Uncharted World of Cannabis by Joe Dolce
Source: 
Rolling Stone
Beyond Buds: Marijuana Extracts—Hash, Vaping, Dabbing, Edibles and Medicines by Ed Rosenthal
Source: 
MarijuanaBreak
