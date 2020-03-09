Best Weed Books of All Time

Grass Roots: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Marijuana in America by Emily Dufton Source: Rolling Stone

Paradise Burning: Adventures of a High Times Journalist by Chris Simunek Source: Amazon

Marijuana Grower’s Handbook: Your Complete Guide for Medical and Personal Marijuana Cultivation by Ed Rosenthal Source: Rolling Stone

The Emperor Wears No Clothes by Jack Herer Source: Jack Herer

Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed: A Cookbook by Editors of Munchies Source: Rolling Stone

Cannabis, Magickal Herbs and the Occult by Chris Bennett Source: Amazon

The Leafly Guide to Cannabis: A Handbook for the Modern Consumer by Leafly Source: Rolling Stone

Marijuana Horticulture: The Indoor/Outdoor Medical Grower's Bible by George Cervantes Source: Ganjapreneur

The Cannabis Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to Cultivation & Consumption of Medical Marijuana by Jorge Cervantes Source: MarijuanaBreak

Green: A Field Guide to Marijuana by Dan Michaels Source: Rolling Stone

The Cannabis Manifesto: A New Paradigm for Wellness by Steve DeAngelo Source: Ganjapreneur

Stoned Beyond Belief by Action Bronson Source: Rolling Stone

Big Book of Buds Greatest Hits: Marijuana Varieties from the World’s Best Breeders by Ed Rosenthal Source: MarijuanaBreak

Brave New Weed: Adventures into the Uncharted World of Cannabis by Joe Dolce Source: Rolling Stone

