Beloved Childhood Characters That Were Definitely High AF

How else can you look paranoid and sleepy AT THE SAME TIME? Source: https://jodiambroseblog.com

Completely chilled out in the face of terror... but also he pack a gun. Source: https://looneytunes.fandom.com/wiki/Slowpoke_Rodriguez

Otto Mann. I mean, he straight up smoked weed in various episodes of the Simpsons. Google it. Source: https://simpsons.fandom.com/wiki/Otto_Mann

Homer Simpson. And not just because he loves donuts and couches. Just Google it. Source: http://america.aljazeera.com/articles/2014/5/4/best-simpsons-episodes.html

Just look at this fucker. Get a grip, Cookie Mon. Source: www.asiaone.com

Scooby and Shaggy- There's a reason why they're called Scooby Snax Source: https://herbanplanet.com/marijuana-blog/are-scooby-doo-and-shaggy-stoners.html

