Baked to Perfection Classics: Gourmet Cannabis Dishes
Blondies with Brown Butter
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Rachel King
Puppy Chow (for humans)
Source:
Baked to Perfection: The Green Fairy
AD
Lavender Lemon Bars
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Baker Miller
Paleo Bangin' Banana Pancakes
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Liv Vasquez
AD
Yellowtail Cannabis Crudo
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Randy Placeres
THC Peach and Ginger Ale Float
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Coreen Carrol
AD
Spacey Carrot Mac n' Cheese
Source:
Baked to Perfection: The Vegan Stoner
Chocolate Lava Cake
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Nona Marijuana
AD
CBD-Spiked Lemoncello
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Chron Vivant
Cherry Canna-Cobbler
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Weed + Grub
AD
High Hollandaise Sauce
Source:
Baked to Perfection: Charlotte Langely
Share this gallery with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE