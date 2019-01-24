Aster Farms
Aster Farms is Northern California’s cleanest, meanest and greenest cannabis. The expression of fundamentals in farming: coveted genetics, clean cultivation and the power of nature, Aster's cannabis is pesticide free and sustainably produced. Their sungrown flower continues the legacy of three generations of family farming in Northern California. From award winning organic olive oil to fifty years of off-the-grid ranching, Aster embodies responsible stewardship, integrity, and consistent quality.
