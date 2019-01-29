AlpinStash Farms

AlpinStash in Colorado harvests 3,000 square feet of indoor cannabis using state-of-the-art HVAC systems and sustainably sourced nutrient systems, in addition to house crafted compost teas and live soil. Source: AlpinStash

AlpinStash harvests several unique cultivars, such as Jack Herer CBD “Django,” a hybrid strain that yields elevated levels of cannabidiol to mellow out the super-energetic and euphoric Haze qualities of traditional Herer. Source: AlpinStash

AlpinStash provides educational resources, consulting and grow facility tours to parties interested in learning craft cannabis practices. Source: AlpinStash

