A Short History of Musicians and MDMA

MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, the love drug.

“It started with ecstasy. I loved ecstasy. Loved it, loved it. It was great at first, then it just went [she mimes a crashing plane].” Fergie Source: complex.com

Madonna recalls using ecstasy the night she was discovered by A&R Michael Rosenblatt. She remembers, “I jammed my demo tape into his hand, we both did a tab of ecstasy, and then we danced the night away.” Source: complex.com

The former head of Murder Inc., Irv Gotti, was arrested backstage at a R. Kelly concert for possession of a single tablet of ecstasy. Source: complex.com

Waka has dealt with a lot of death, including that of his father and brother, but the death of his friend Trap pushed him over the edge. “I'm dealing with it going through Ecstasy pills, more smoking, and more drinking.” Source: complex.com

Lady Gaga has said, "A little MDMA [Ecstasy] once in a while never killed anybody, but I really don't do drugs...I don't touch cocaine any more." Source: complex.com

ack in 2008, after stopping Wayne’s tourbus at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Arizona, DEA agents found cocaine, marijuana, Ecstasy, and a handgun on his bus Source: complex.com

In 2010, T.I. and his wife Tiny were arrested after a traffic stop in West Hollywood. Police smelled marijuana smoke coming from their car and upon further investigation they found pills in the car which tests later confirmed were E pills Source: complex.com

