Zig-Zag Launches Cones and Blunt Wraps Made From Real Rose Petals

The most iconic name in rolling papers now offers floral options: Zig-Zag has announced its new rose petal cones and blunt wraps. The product launch comes four years after the 2017 internet-hyped trend of wrapping weed in rose petals popularized by Twitter user @Simple_Sasha. The Zig-Zag version, however, may be ideal for the clumsy-fingered among us.

The rose petal products are set to launch next month, and are being promoted by the company as a more environmentally-friendly product given its “natural” ingredients. The Rose Cones and Wraps are part of Zig-Zag's environmental offset program , in which the company will plant a tree in California for every online order it receives that's over $15.

“Additionally, rose petals contain Vitamins E, C and polyphenols that protect the body from cell damage and have shown the ability to lower chronic disease risk, improve immunity, deliver anti-inflammatory properties, reduce menstrual cramp ​pains, and assist with digestion,” states a Zig-Zag press release. That may be true, but reaping such rosy health benefits is probably more realistic when petals are ingested through more traditional means, as in teas , rather than smoking them. It’s OK for things just to be pretty sometimes.

Speaking of health, do be careful when selecting your rose petals for DIY blunts, as you would anything you smoke. Flowers can be grown with harmful chemicals, as some stoner sites have cautioned . Keep your eyes peeled for organic blooms when you’re planning on lighting up with them.

This is not the first time that rose petal blunts have been wrapped up for commercial sales, either. LA-based influencer Charly Jordan has also jumped on the floral train, and weed sites across the internet offer primers on how to bloom ‘n’ bake.

</p>