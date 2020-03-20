You Can Now Buy the Colorado Hemp Institute for a Cool $7 Million

Photo via

If you’re looking for a new piece of land where you can get away from the daily grind, dip your toes in a scenic river, and operate a fully functional hemp cultivation and research facility, we’ve got just the place for you.

According to Westword , the Colorado Hemp Institute just hit the real estate market, and for $6,875,000 you can take the reins of the 70-acre research facility in Parachute, Colorado.

The Hemp Institute was founded four years ago in 2016 by retired horse trainer John Lyons and his wife, Jody. Instead of selling their property then, the duo transformed the acreage into a one-stop-shop for all things hemp, including a grow site, education center , walk-in clinic, and assisted living treatment center.

“The whole philosophy John had was that it would be a one-stop shop for everything someone would need for hemp,” Tina Holtz, of Cheryl & Co., the real estate agency selling the property, told Westword . “He wanted to have an on-site clinic, restaurant, and assistant facility. Basically, you could find everything there.”

The property is being sold as-is , including all the infrastructure that would feasibly allow for a new owner to continue down the path that John and Jody Lyons started — so long as they are willing to invest into a long-term project.

“Hopefully someone buys it and continues the service John and Jody started,” Claire Smith, marketing manager for the Hemp Institute, said. “It depends on whoever buys the property on what they want to do with it, but it’d be great if they keep all the employees and keep the Institute going.”

</p>