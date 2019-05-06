Wu-Tang Clan Officially Gets Its Own NYC District

Shaolin just took over Staten Island. On Saturday, New York city officials designated a section of the borough to Wu-Tang Clan.

“I never saw this day coming,” said Wu-Tang member Ghostface Killah during a speech that commemorated the event. “I knew we were some ill MCs, but I didn't know that it'd take it this far.”

NYC councilmember Debi Rose announced on Twitter that the designation honored the crew's continued inspiration to the borough and beyond:

Aaand it’s official 👏🏼👏🏿👏🏾



The Wu-Tang Clan District is a celebration of their inspiration to the world — and a celebration of their home, Shaolin. #WuTangClan pic.twitter.com/S2Cw57pFlJ — Debi Rose (@CMDebiRose) May 4, 2019

She continued, in another tweet:

“The Wu-Tang Clan turned their experiences growing up here into something that now resonates with people all over the world, with young people who live in urban settings, young people whose neighborhoods are underserved, young people who face economic and social challenges.”

Although the rap group is best known for catapulting the careers of Method Man , RZA , GZA, Ghostface Killah, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard from underground wax to Hollywood soundtracks, several members devoted themselves to social causes and charitable campaigns over the years, too.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard once had a hand in reforming the nation’s welfare program , and last year the group partnered with the philanthropist stock company StockX , which donates proceeds from celebrity brands to various charity groups around the world.

The Wu-Tang Clan first formed in the early '90s in Staten Island's Park Hill area. Originally a “support group” for Park Hill’s MCs, the Clan eventually saw four of its albums reach platinum or gold status. After nearly three decades hustling, Wu-Tang is still considered one of the most successful and influential rap groups of all time. Respect to the legends.

</p>