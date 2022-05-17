Woody Harrelson Opens His First Pot Shop and Lounge in West Hollywood, “The Woods”

Cover image via

Woody Harrelson isn't just hitting the trees these days. Now, he's selling them, too.

On the luckiest of days, Friday the 13th, Harrelson headlined the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new pot shop in West Hollywood, The Woods. West Hollywood’s mayor, the city’s Chamber of Commerce director, as well as Harrelson’s wife Laura and his managers, also attended.

“Hopefully, we’ve added more beauty and more good times here. Hopefully, we can make the West Hollywood Citizens a little bit higher,” Harrelson said to a dank-smelling crowd, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s the greatest day that I’ve had in a long time.”

The Woods, located at 8271 Santa Monica Blvd., is a boutique one-stop-shop. Its partners include fellow celebrities Bill Maher and artist Thomas Schoos. Besides selling everything from sungrown flower to edibles to pipes, the store is also expected to become one of West Hollywood’s Emerald Village public consumption lounges, where tokers can blaze with other tokers outside of their homes.

“For a long time, I used to think about, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have a dispensary, your own dispensary, that’s just like the place you can go?'” Harrelson said to the Hollywood Reporter prior to the dispensary’s grand opening. “But then I never did like the idea that you couldn’t consume on-site, as you can in say, Amsterdam.”

Later that evening, at the Ricardo Montalbán Theatre, Harrelson received the 18th Annual Emerald Cup’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award for being a dedicated stoner and devoted cannabis activist. Previous recipients include indica icons Tommy Chong and, of course, Willie Nelson himself.

In a twist of fate, Harrelson made a stink several years back after announcing he quit smoking weed. According to him, Willie Nelson is the one who convinced the actor to take up the toking once again.

Harrelson joins a long, and growing, list of celebrities who’ve rolled out their own weed brands, shops, or production companies in recent years, such as Berner, B-Real, Red Man, Willie Nelson (again), and Snoop Dogg. But unlike some celebs who’ve simply jumped onto an easy cash cow, Harrelson belongs to the upper echelon of esteemed stoners, having publicly pushed for legalization in media interviews and in the pro-pot documentaries Grass (1999) and Hempsters: Plant the Seed (2010).

In 1996, Harrelson was arrested in Kentucky for protesting the state’s anti-hemp law by planting just four hemp seeds.

Anyway, welcome aboard, Woody. Only a handful of celebs truly deserve a hefty piece of the legal pot pie, and we think everyone can agree that you’re one of them.