Women-Owned Red Moon Is Putting CBD Into Period Pads

Period pads infused with CBD are here, joining a long and ever-growing list of products packed with the hemp cannabinoid. Except unlike some products — such CBD-infused pillows, bedding, or “Knob Polish,” — these pads actually sound useful.

The pads, called Red Moon Period Care, were recently launched by Los Angeles-based Red Moon, a women-owned company that specializes in innovative feminine hygiene.

According to a press release , the pads are designed for “fans of CBD, those who buy organic, people that embrace holistic lifestyle choices, or anyone looking for a top-quality period product.”

The company noted the pads are made with “eco-friendly ingredients” and do not contain dioxins or phthalates, which are known to cause health complications.

"After experiencing relief from debilitating endometriosis symptoms, I knew I wanted to offer that comfort to others in my situation," said Red Moon’s co-founder Alison Ferrell. "It became clear to me that there was a need for a company focused on creating healthy, comfortable periods,"

But how, exactly, would a pad deliver CBD into someone’s body? After all, these are pads, which only cover the skin’s surface. Tampons would actually enter the body and deliver CBD closer to the pain source.

According to the company, the CBD enters the bloodstream transdermally. That’s not a far-fetched claim, since the skin’s outer surface contains its own endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system, which is linked to the body’s nervous system, responds to cannabinoids derived from cannabis.

In addition to relieving often-times debilitating period pain, the company says its Red Moon Period Care pads can help regulate mood and reduce inflammation, too.

Everyone responds to CBD differently. Some may find immediate relief with it, some may find CBD does nothing at all for them. Regardless, these CBD-infused period pads sound like novel cannabis products which actually do something useful — unlike, say,

