Wiz Khalifa’s New Oreo Commercial Will Warm Your Heart and Give You the Munchies

Wiz Khalifa is the face of a new cookie campaign, and no we don’t mean Cookies, the San Francisco weed brand, or GSC (Girl Scout Cookies), the infamous flower strain. Rather, the rapper and mogul starred in the latest Oreo’s commercial — and damn is it a heart-melting winner.

Aired during the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the “Stay Playful” ad starts with Wiz busy on the phone as his adorable, real-life son mimics his old man to get some attention. Soon, the two abandon any and all work and go into full-on play mode, featuring some indoor skateboarding, non-stop cuteness, and, of course, a healthy amount of Oreo dunking.

The short spot features new music from Wiz — get that Nabisco check, player! — and the rapper posted the commercial on his Instagram with the epic caption, “What would u do wit a kid this cool?” Great question — probably eat some Oreos.